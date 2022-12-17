Holiday chocolate demand rebounding as COVID rules ease

Molten chocolate is stirred inside the Barry Callebaut Institute in Wieze, Belgium, on Dec. 16, 2016. Bloomberg photo by Jasper Juinen.

Chocolate consumption will rebound to pre-pandemic levels during the first festive season in three years without widespread COVID restrictions, the International Cocoa Organization said.

The return of family gatherings and office parties will drive chocolate buying, ICCO Executive Director Michel Arrion said in an interview.

