‘Hotcakes for Hospice’ returns Oct. 23

OSWEGO - The Hotcakes for Hospice breakfast buffet featuring the SUNY Oswego Laker Hockey Team as servers, returns Sunday, Oct. 23, it was announced by Elena Twiss, Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) executive director.
The event will be from 8 a.m.-noon at the Oswego Elks lodge, 132 W. Fifth St. “Diners will have the opportunity to enter prize drawings while they enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Lakers,” Twiss said. “All proceeds will benefit our programs and the patients we serve.”
