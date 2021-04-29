WATERTOWN — Each year, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County produces the Jefferson County Local Food Guide.
The Local Food Guide points readers to the freshest and best tasting food, grown and produced by farmers in Jefferson County. In the guide, you will find this year’s Farmers Market schedule, various farms and stands, retail stores selling local foods, and restaurants, breweries, and wineries that are using local products. The Local Food Guide also offers tips for purchasing from farm stands, additional information on farming practices, and more.
Purchasing food locally is important for many reasons.
— You know where your food came from.
— In-season produce is often cheaper than the supermarket equivalent.
— You improve your diet by eating more vegetables and fruits.
— Locally grown produce will be fresher and will last longer in your refrigerator.
— Experience the world from your local farmers market! Small growers often sell unusual heirloom varieties that are difficult to find elsewhere.
— Reducing your carbon footprint. Less packaging means less plastic waste. Less transportation of food from distant locations saves fuel.
— Support small businesses! Keep your dollars local by buying from local farmers and farm stands.
The Local Food Guide can be viewed online at ccejefferson.org/local-foods, or you can stop into the CCE Jefferson office to pick up a hard copy.
The 2021 Jefferson County Local Food Guide was produced with funding from the following sponsors, Watertown Savings Bank, North Country Welcome Center Taste NY and Jefferson County Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.