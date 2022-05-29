June Food Sense orders now being accepted

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order June Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, June 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
The June package includes pork tenderloin, Italian sweet sausage, peanut brittle, ground turkey, cilantro lime mixed rice, sliced peaches, bologna, elbow macaroni, marinated beef portions, carrots, and two fresh produce items. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.
June specials at various prices include beef patties, shrimp, onion rings, pork ribs, macaroni and cheese, and protein box including chicken drumsticks, ground beef, pork kabobs, tilapia fillets, and kielbasa. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.
Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., through Friday, June 10 at noon. Orders placed by mail must be received by Friday, June 10, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.
Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, June 23, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.
The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Seventeen Oswego families used the program in April.
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In April, the corps provided 467 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 404 in Fulton. It provided 75 Oswego households with groceries for 1,476 meals and 59 Fulton households with groceries for 1,332 meals. It also distributed over 600 loaves of bread and pastries.
The next public fundraising guest chef dinner for this year is set for Tuesday, June 21, dine in or take out, at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, serving 4:30-6 p.m. or until the food is gone. It will be provided by Vona’s Restaurant.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.