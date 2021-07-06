Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.