Lakeside Restaurant named winner of the Sixth Annual March Meatball Madness contest

SCRIBA - On March 19 the United Baptist Church of Scriba held its Sixth Annual “March Meatball Madness” takeout spaghetti dinner at the United Baptist Church of Scriba. During the event, four judges taste tested meatballs from six different establishments in Oswego County. When the results were tallied, the establishment with the highest score for the best tasting meatballs was the Lakeside Restaurant of Pulaski. The winning homemade meatballs and sauce came from Booth’s uncle John Futia. Daddy Ed’s of Mexico took second place.
All proceeds from the event were divided between the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program, ARC of Oswego County, Oswego County Child Advocacy Center, Oswego County Opportunities and Oswego County Family Resource Center.
