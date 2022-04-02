Local church continues free dinners

OSWEGO - The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) will hold a free dinner from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. The menu includes sweet and sour chicken, gelatin salad, roll and dessert. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
In celebration of Easter, the local UMC’s invite everyone to attend church services. Maundy Thursday service is April 14 at the Oswego First UMC, 7111 New York Highway 104, at 7 p.m. Good Friday service is April 15 at Minetto UMC, 2433 County Route 8, at 7 p.m. Easter service is April 17 at Trinity UMC at 10 a.m.
The next freewill dinner is May 1 with taco salad with chips and dessert on the menu.
The church Nu-2-U sale is planned from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for May 13 and 14. There will be a wide variety of items for sale. Use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs.
The church is located at 45 E. Utica St., corner of East Fourth and Utica, Oswego and is handicap accessible. For further information, call and leave a message at 315-343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.
