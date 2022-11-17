Local food pantries in need ahead of holiday season

OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County food pantries need help now, more than ever, as they prepare to provide for local families in need over the holiday season.

This is always a busy time of year for these organizations and inflation has caused an additional strain. Rising food costs have limited the supplies charities are able to purchase and also led to an increase in the number of families relying on services.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.