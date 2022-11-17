Local food pantries in need ahead of holiday season

OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County food pantries need help now, more than ever, as they prepare to provide for local families in need over the holiday season.
This is always a busy time of year for these organizations and inflation has caused an additional strain. Rising food costs have limited the supplies charities are able to purchase and also led to an increase in the number of families relying on services.
Community members can help by volunteering or donating food items or money to any local food organization. Gift cards to local grocery stores are especially helpful, as they allow food pantries to purchase their most needed items. Each pantry may have its own list of items that are most needed, such as canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter and more.
There are 21 food pantries located across Oswego County, including the Salvation Army of Oswego County, Catholic Charities of Oswego County, Mexico Food Pantry, Pulaski Community Cupboard, Phoenix Area Food Pantry, Redfield Food Pantry and others.
Mobile food pantries are also offered throughout the county. They are provided by the Food Bank of Central New York in partnership with the Oswego County Health Department.
