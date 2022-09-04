CANTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County will hold its Local Food Weekend from on Sept. 9, 10, and 11’
From tours to tastings to kid-friendly events, participants can choose their own adventure at different locations across St. Lawrence County.
Local Foods Weekend is a 3-day celebration of the products and the people that grow, raise, sell, or prepare food in and nearby St. Lawrence County.
The rural food system is powered by many hard working farm suppliers, growers, retail stores, cooperatives, and restaurants, along with local organizations and customers. Come explore our foodshed and discover the diversity of products created in the north country.
The event is associated with the Extension exhibit In Season: Our Rural Food System in Photos on display at Traditional Arts of Upstate New York in downtown Canton from May 14 to Oct. 29. Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County is organizing the publicity of the weekend as a whole, but each individual farm or food business is coordinating and running their chosen activities. The Extension is aiming to foster a unique weekend experience with dozens of different activities that entice the community to dive into the rich local offerings.
