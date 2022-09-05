CANTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County will hold its Local Foods Weekend Friday through Sunday.
From tours to tastings to kid-friendly events, participants can choose their own adventure at different locations across the county.
Local Foods Weekend is a three-day celebration of the products and the people who grow, raise, sell or prepare food in and near St. Lawrence County.
The rural food system is powered by many hard working farm suppliers, growers, retail stores, cooperatives and restaurants, along with local organizations and customers. Come explore our foodshed and discover the diversity of products created in the north country.
The event is associated with the Extension exhibit “In Season: Our Rural Food System in Photos” on display at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York in downtown Canton through Oct. 29. Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County is organizing the publicity of the weekend as a whole, but each individual farm or food business is coordinating and running their chosen activities. The Extension is aiming to foster a unique weekend experience with dozens of different activities that entice the community to dive into the rich local offerings.
A brochure of the many events can be found at wdt.me/R4dtMZ
