LOWVILLE — Food Truck Fridays, a community event celebrating summer, unique cuisine and fun for the whole family, will be returning for its fifth summer.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food trucks were scattered around the village to allow for social distancing. This year with restrictions eased, the monthly events will take place once again at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
In addition to the food trucks offering a variety of menu choices, from snacks to full meals to desserts, there will be live music and lawn games. The events will be held rain or shine with activities moved into the pavilion if there is heavy rain.
The event is family- and dog-friendly. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The first of four events this season will be a Military Appreciation Night on June 25. There are 13 confirmed food trucks from around the region that plan to be in attendance for opening night.
“We welcome active military and veterans to enjoy Food Truck specials and discounts,” said a prepared statement on the event. “New this year, the Food Truck Fridays Committee will raffle off prizes with a value of $200 or more at each event with proceeds to benefit local not for profits. Military Appreciation Night features an OtterBox Venture Cooler, donated by OTIS Technology, filled with Skewed Brewing beverages, and proceeds to benefit Operation Second Chance.”
Food Truck Fridays have been expanded this summer with an added date and location in Lyons Falls.
“Food Truck Fridays would not be possible without all of our sponsors,” states the press release, giving special thanks to the 2021 Platinum Sponsors: AmeriCu Credit Union, Northern Credit Union, UP Coalition of Lewis County and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce. To see the full list of sponsors, visit foodtruckfridayslc.com.
More information including featured food trucks and prizes can be found on the Facebook page: Food Truck Fridays Lewis County NY or on the website: foodtruckfridayslc.com.
2021 events:
n June 25, 6 to 9 p.m., Lewis County Fairgrounds, entertainment by Due North
n July 30, 6 to 9 p.m., Lewis County Fairgrounds, entertainment by Bill and Kasidee
n Aug. 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lewis County Fairgrounds, entertainment by the Britton Brothers
n Sept. 10, 5 to 8 p.m., Lyons Falls Riverside Park, entertainment by Danny Bradish and Tom O’Rourke
