MASSENA — The Massena Neighborhood Center is now operating on reduced hours, but its clients can use the services of other area neighborhood centers when the Massena center is closed.
The Massena Neighborhood Center is without a permanent director. However, Kristal D. Hayes, director of the Potsdam Neighborhood Center, has been overseeing both the Massena and Potsdam operations, with Massena’s doors open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Other area neighborhood centers are located in Canton, Potsdam, Ogdensburg and Gouverneur. On days when Ms. Hayes is not in Massena, clients in need can reach her at the Potsdam Neighborhood Center, 315-265-3920.
The neighborhood centers are operated by the St. Lawrence County Community Development Program. The centers are each staffed by a director and provide services to low-income families with the assistance of community volunteers. The services may be directly offered at the centers, or families may be referred to other agencies and resources as needed.
Centers have food pantries and provide emergency aid, if required, with food, fuel, utilities or shelter. Thrift stores with donated clothing and household items are available at the Canton and Gouverneur neighborhood centers.
The mission of neighborhood centers is to help people in their communities move toward self-sufficiency. Center directors work with families in the area of family development, budgeting, education and job obtainment. Staff and volunteers assist the centers with various operational tasks.
Centers operate with funds from the county, United Way, Northern New York Community Foundation and contributions from individuals, businesses and faith-based groups. Donations of food, personal items and money are always welcome.
