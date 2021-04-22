MASSENA — The Massena Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year hits the kitchen Saturday.
The annual Spring Pancake Day breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 189 Main St.
In a normal year, the breakfast would be held in the J.W. Leary Junior High School gymnasium. But, because of COVID-19 restrictions, it will be a drive-thru event like the one the Rotary Club held last fall. Patrons will drive up and remain in their vehicles while masked volunteers will collect the payment and deliver the meals. Patrons are asked to also wear a mask.
But the best part of the breakfast remains the same — the menu, consisting of three large pancakes, real butter, real New York maple syrup and three sausage links, all for $6 each. Although credit and debit cards will be accepted with a small fee, cash or checks are the preferred methods of payment.
A 50/50 raffle will also be held, $5 for 10 tickets, and all money collected during the breakfast will be used for the Massena Rotary Club’s service projects in the community.
The first drive-thru pancake breakfast in November raised about $4,000. While some funds go toward international projects, such as eradicating polio and providing safe drinking water for third world countries, much of the money raised stays local to assist food pantries, provide scholarships and other efforts.
For more information, visit the Massena Rotary Club’s Facebook page at wdt.me/qnVCBW.
