MASSENA — The griddle will be fired up again Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena.
The Massena Rotary Club will be holding its second fall pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon.
Like recent pancake breakfasts, it will be a drive-through event, and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
“We would love to go back to the old situation where we had a nice sit-down thing at the junior high,” Rotary President James Murphy said. “We miss that, we really do. We always feel bad because, much like the Election Day breakfast, we thought of it as sort of one of those things that marked time in Massena. We can’t wait to be able to do that.”
But, because of COVID-19, they’re still able to offer pancakes, just in a different atmosphere — via a drive-through.
“The Methodist church is actually pretty conducive to that,” Mr. Murphy said. “It’s almost like you can pull off the main drag one way. It’s a good traffic pattern that gets people in and out. So there’s not a lot of wait or anything like that.”
It may be a different venue, but it’s the same menu that people have come to love over the years — pancakes, sausage, real butter and real New York state maple syrup.
“They go all out,” he said.
The cost is $8 the day of the event, or $7 for those who purchase pre-sale tickets from On a Roll Deli or Frenchie’s.
“Right now you can get pre-sale tickets for $1 off,” Mr. Murphy said.
All proceeds support Rotary projects of service, including donations to local organizations, including the Massena Hospital Foundation and the Police Activities League.
“We support all sorts of youth-type activities,” he said.
That’s why it’s important to hold these types of fundraisers, he said.
“I think it’s a great role to be able to support anything from the Hospital Foundation to PAL,” Mr. Murphy said.
He said they hope to someday return to the spring sit-down event where people can come together and see old friends while enjoying the breakfast.
“We’re not giving up on that,” he said.
