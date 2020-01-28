MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department’s tastiest fundraiser is back.
The department will hold its fundraising chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday at the station, 34 Andrews St.
The meal is eat-in or delivery and includes a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and drink for $10. Call 315-769-2380 on Saturday for delivery.
The chicken barbecues are held twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter, according to department spokesman Thomas C. Miller. The summer chicken barbecues are normally held in July, at a time when they won’t conflict with other fundraisers taking place around the community.
The grills will be fired up early Saturday morning, around 6 or 6:30 a.m., to start cooking the chickens. Salads are started the night before.
It’s rare to have any chicken remaining by the time the fundraiser is over, so Mr. Miller recommended arriving as early as possible to be guaranteed a meal. A chicken barbecue held in 2017 sold out in less than half an hour, prompting the department to increase its order for future fundraisers. It took an hour-and-a-half to sell out at a previous event.
While the fire department also holds occasional raffles, he said the chicken barbecue is one of their main fundraisers and assists them in areas such as equipment purchases.
“We use it for different things. With ever-changing regulations, we have to stay up to date with equipment,” he said.
The money raised allows the department’s members to keep up with National Fire Protection Association standards.
(The cost of) emergency service equipment doesn’t go down; it always goes up,” Mr. Miller said.
The fire department has been a part of the Massena community for more than 100 years and provides fire and emergency protection to approximately 57 square miles in both the town and village of Massena.
That’s why the support of the community is vital, and has been strong over all the years, according to Mr. Miller.
“Thank you for all your support to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department,” he said.
More information can be found on the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaFire/.
