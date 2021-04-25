My plate recommends that we eat many different sources of protein. One of the sources of protein that I don’t cover too often is seafood.
Seafood, such as tuna can make for a great source of protein that also contains some of the healthy fats our bodies like. When purchasing canned tuna, try to choose options that are packed in water, instead of oil; this can reduce the number of calories, while still providing plenty of flavor. Another great thing about this recipe, is that you can prepare everything in one pot, so there is less dishes.
Ingredients:
· 8 ounces egg noodles ( 4 ½ cups dry)
· 3 ounces reduced fat cream cheese
· 1 can (10.5 ounces) low sodium condensed cream of chicken soup
· 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon
· 1 can (5 ounces) tuna in water, drained
· 1/8 teaspoon pepper
· ¼ teaspoon onion powder
· 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
· 1/3 cup non-fat or 1% milk
Instructions:
1. Cook noodles using package directions and drain well.
2. Soften the cream cheese and mix in the soup.
3. Add remaining ingredients except noodles and stir well.
4. Gently mix in cooked noodles and serve.
5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Nutrition Facts:
Serving Size: 1 cup
Servings per Container: 6
Calories: 230
Total Fat: 4.5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Sodium: 410mg
Total Carbohydrate: 33g
Dietary Fiber: 1g
Sugars: 3g
Protein: 13g
