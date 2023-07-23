Nutritionist gives trendy ‘girldinner’ a thumbs up

Preparing meals can be tedious at times, especially when you’re tired and too hungry to wait for it to cook.
Enter the “girl dinner” — a plate or bowl filled with a variety of snacks and finger foods to make a meal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Preparing meals can be tedious at times, especially when you’re tired and too hungry to wait for it to cook.
Enter the “girl dinner” — a plate or bowl filled with a variety of snacks and finger foods to make a meal.
The trend has gone viral on TikTok, with the hashtag girldinner garnering over 11.8 million views. According to In The Know, the “concept began to go viral after Olivia Maher posted a video of her eating bread, cheese, grapes, apples and small pickles.”
Dozens of other Tiktok users began posting their own mishmash meals, including Alea Laura.
One of the over 1.7 million people who have viewed her post was nutritionist Katherine Kofoed, who made her own post on how the trend is not only nutritious, but also satisfying.
After giving a thumb’s up to that post, Kofoed points out many people think about getting enough protein, veggies and other meal aspects, but not about their senses.
“We are very rarely thinking about our five different senses of taste and making sure that all of our satiety needs are being satisfied in meals,” she said.
“Having a girl dinner, which is basically a smorgasbord of all your favorite things, is a really great way to satisfy all of those needs,” Kofoed added.
And with no cooking required, the girl dinner can be a great way to satisfy your cravings and fulfill your nutritional needs without heating up your house.
Tribune Wire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.