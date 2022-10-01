October Guest Chef Dinner by the Press Box

OSWEGO - The next Guest Chef Dinner of the Oswego County Salvation Army will be provided by Steve Canale, Alison Scanlon, Marissa Canale, and their staff of the Press Box from 4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out on Tuesday, Oct. 4., for dining in or taking out, at the Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego. The menu will be pulled pork sandwich, their macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw. Members of the Advisory Board will provide an assortment of desserts and beverages. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Masks will be optional.
The Press Box has been open for more than 37 years. This is its 11th year of providing Guest Chef Dinners, having served more than 1,100 meals and raised over $9,000 for the Army. According to Alison Scanlon, daughter of Steve Canale and manager, “We offer a wide assortment of pub-style menu items including burgers, paninis, wraps, entrees, grilled pizza, and salads, served up in a sports themed atmosphere.” The restaurant, on two tiers, offers many large screen TVs and a lake view from the deck. Famous diners have included Steve Levy and Linda Cohen, ESPN anchors, who still come to the Press Box whenever they are in town, and George Pataki, former New York State governor.
The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services in both Fulton and Oswego as well as other services provided to individuals and families in need throughout the county. In August, the Corps provided 552 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 593 in Fulton. It provided 119 Oswego households with groceries for 2,835 meals and 80 Fulton households with groceries for 1,809 meals. It also distributed over 1,100 loaves of bread and pastries.
Preparations for the Christmas season are well under way. With reductions this year in several of the Army’s sources of support, the need for volunteers to stand with the kettles will be greater than ever. According to Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen, “It is a very meaningful way to participate in the spirit of the season of giving for individuals, families, neighbors, businesses, clubs, and church groups. Volunteering is a gift to yourself and your community.”
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
