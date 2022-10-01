October Guest Chef Dinner by the Press Box

OSWEGO - The next Guest Chef Dinner of the Oswego County Salvation Army will be provided by Steve Canale, Alison Scanlon, Marissa Canale, and their staff of the Press Box from 4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out on Tuesday, Oct. 4., for dining in or taking out, at the Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego. The menu will be pulled pork sandwich, their macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw. Members of the Advisory Board will provide an assortment of desserts and beverages. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Masks will be optional.

The Press Box has been open for more than 37 years. This is its 11th year of providing Guest Chef Dinners, having served more than 1,100 meals and raised over $9,000 for the Army. According to Alison Scanlon, daughter of Steve Canale and manager, “We offer a wide assortment of pub-style menu items including burgers, paninis, wraps, entrees, grilled pizza, and salads, served up in a sports themed atmosphere.” The restaurant, on two tiers, offers many large screen TVs and a lake view from the deck. Famous diners have included Steve Levy and Linda Cohen, ESPN anchors, who still come to the Press Box whenever they are in town, and George Pataki, former New York State governor.

