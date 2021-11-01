OGDENSBURG — After nearly 14 years of business, River Myst Winery will be closing its doors.
River Myst Winery, 9830 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, announced on Facebook over the weekend that its owners, Randy and Denise LaMay, have decided to close. A call to the winery for comment was not returned.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to close River Myst Winery after nearly 14 successful years of business. Over two decades ago, our love for wine-making sparked an idea to open a family-owned winery, and our dreams of a small mom and pop shop came to life as an unexpected second career for us both,” the LaMays stated in their post.
The post continued, “When we opened our doors in 2007, we quickly realized River Myst would become more than a storefront and place for us to share our goods with the public. It was where we held our family gatherings from birthdays to bridal showers, where we worked alongside our children and watched them become adults, and where we met so many wonderful people from the North Country and beyond.”
The couple plans on retiring and enjoying some hobbies that include spending more time with their children and grandchildren.
An exact date of closure was not listed, but the Facebook post stated that the winery will “remain open over the next few months, so please do come into the store to say hello and grab the last of your favorite products.” The post by the LaMays concluded with “We are deeply grateful for you all, from the patrons of our business, to our friends and family who graciously offered their endless support along the way.”
The LaMays will not be selling the River Myst brand and business itself, only the business retail property, which will be listed with Meyer Real Estate LLC.
