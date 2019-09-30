ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Thousand Islands Winery will once again hold its Oktoberfest celebration from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 43298 Seaway Ave., Alexandria Bay.
Admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, military members, and those ages 13 to 30, with children under 12 admitted for free.
The event will feature authentic German cuisine, wine and beer selections, live music all day, dance performances and staff wearing traditional dirndle and lederhosen. A variety of Oktoberfest merchandise will be available for sale and food will be provided by Scotty’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Johnny D’s, and The Wurst Haus.
The Oktoberfest celebration will also include a farmer’s market, hayrides, and a grape stomping competition- an annual tradition.
The day’s music schedule:
— 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Mike Mustizer
— Noon to 3 p.m.: Hot Kogan
— 3 to 7 p.m.: Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers, and Matt Chase & The Thunder Canyon Band
