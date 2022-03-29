One-pot vegetable gratin is a hearty, cheesy dish

Here’s a hearty, vegetable gratin with a crunchy, cheesy topping. A gratin is a dish that has a cheese and breadcrumb crust. This is a one-pot vegetarian meal that can be made ahead and rewarmed. You can add any type of vegetables you have on hand and use this recipe as a guide for the amounts.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of mushrooms.
— You can use pecans or almonds instead of walnuts.
Countdown:
— Prepare ingredients.
— Preheat broiler.
— Make the gratin.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1/4 pound cauliflower florets, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, 1/4 pound sliced portobello mushrooms, 1 bottle skim milk, 1 package shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese, 1 bunch fresh thyme or 1 bottle dried thyme, 1 container panko breadcrumbs.
Staples: canola oil, onion, garlic, flour, salt and black peppercorns.
VEGETABLE GRATIN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup sliced onion
4 crushed garlic cloves
1/4 pound cauliflower florets, cut in half if large
1/4 pound broccoli florets, cut in half if large
1/4 pound sliced portobello mushrooms
3 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 cups skim milk
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves or 2 teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat broiler. Heat oil in an oven proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli, and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes, stirring the vegetables as they cook. Add flour and stir to combine with vegetables. Add milk, Cheddar cheese and thyme. Stir to thicken the sauce, about 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Mix breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a small bowl and cover the top of the vegetables with them. Place the skillet under the broiler about 6 to 7 inches from the heat for 1 minute. The crust should turn a golden brown. Watch to make sure it doesn’t burn. Divide between two dinner plates.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 542 calories (46% from fat), 27.7 g fat (14.2 g saturated, 9.1 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 32 g protein, 44.7 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 748 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at LindaDinnerInMinutes.com.
