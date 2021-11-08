Oswego Alliance annual Veteran’s Day dinner

OSWEGO - Oswego Alliance Church will host their annual Veteran’s Day dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 370 Thompson Road, to honor the men and woman who have served the country. All veterans are invited for a free dinner. All guests will be charged $5. Dinner will consist of pasta, white or red sauce, Italian bread, tossed salad and dessert. Pictured are the SUNY Oswego Lakers visiting with veterans and family at the Oswego Alliance’s annual Veteran’s Day dinner.
