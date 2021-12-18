Oswego Alliance Church offers free Christmas dinner

OSWEGO - For the second year in a row, Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 24. They will deliver meals on Christmas Eve by noon.
The dinner will consist of scalloped potatoes, ham, peas and carrots, fruit salad and Christmas cookies. Dinners will be available to the first 200 people who sign up. This is open to anyone in the Oswego City School District.
Call Oswego Alliance Church to sign up for meals by Monday, Dec. 20. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 315-343-5493 to reserve a meal.
