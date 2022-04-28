Oswego church continues dinners
OSWEGO - The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its free dinner from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The menu includes chili, cornbread and dessert. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
The next dinner is June 5.
The church Nu-2-U and bake sale is planned from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The bag sale starts at noon on May 14. A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and other necessary clothing for local elementary age students. Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items beginning May 9 to the church from 9 a.m.-noon or call the church for arrangements. Use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be required and available if needed.
The church is located at 45 E. Utica St., corner of East Fourth and Utica, Oswego. For further information, call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.