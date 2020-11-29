FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, will host a wine tasting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Participants will be able to follow along as they experience the scents and flavors of four locally available wines.
Tickets are $25 per person and include two white and two red wine samples. In addition to the tasting, participants will be able to bid on exclusive silent auction items, which include a 3-hour private fishing charter on Lake Ontario worth $540, donated by Son of a Gun/K&G Sports.
People can buy tickets online at bit.ly/oi-wine-tasting or mail a check to Oswego Industries, c/o Wine Tasting, at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton NY.
“We are so excited to host such a unique fundraiser,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing and Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “There’s nothing better than having fun to support a good cause and nabbing a few last-minute Christmas gifts while you’re at it!”
All proceeds will benefit Oswego Industries, which provides habilitative and vocational services to adults with disabilities. The agency also offers family support services for children and families navigating the special education system.
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment, family support services, and day habilitation programs.
Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
