FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local venue the American Foundry to provide a curb-side chicken and biscuit dinner and pumpkin pie bake sale.
The drive-thru fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, with pick-up available from noon to 2 p.m. at 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego.
Pumpkin pies are available by pre-order for $16. Pre-orders are also strongly encouraged for dinners, which are $10 in advance/$12 at the door. People can order tickets online at bit.ly/oi-curb-side or by mailing a check to Oswego Industries c/o Rebekkah Frisch at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton with the number of dinners and pies indicated on the check.
“The proceeds will help fund important services that keep people with disabilities independent. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy a great meal from the Foundry,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing and Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “Plus, grab a pumpkin pie to freeze ahead for Thanksgiving!”
