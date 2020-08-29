OSWEGO — New York State has suspended liquor licenses at six additional bars and restaurants, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday, including one in Oswego.
The Ferris Wheel, 6 Market St., had its liquor license suspended Friday based on numerous complaints that the bar was overcrowded and not complying with the state’s social distancing mandate. Investigators with the State Liquor Authority visited the bar on Thursday and observed about 15 people lined up outside, waiting to enter. The line quickly grew to about 25 people, a release from the governor’s office said, several of whom weren’t wearing face masks. Everyone in line ignored social distancing guidelines.
Upon disclosing their identity, the investigators entered the bar and found 40 to 50 people on the second floor of the bar, dancing and drinking alcohol. The SLA investigators also noted no food was being served with the alcohol during the inspection. The Ferris Wheel’s liquor license was issued just last month on July 8.
Five other bars and restaurants, all downstate, lost liquor licenses this week as well, including: Blu Mar, 136 Main St., Southampton; Sazon Ramirez II, 241 Nassau Road, Roosevelt; House of Yes, 408 Jefferson St., Brooklyn; Nancy Restaurant, 2961 Fulton St., Brooklyn; and Lover’s Rock, 419 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn.
“Compliance in higher-risk industries like bars and restaurants has been key to achieving this (low infection rate), and as today’s suspensions show, the state will hold bad actors who put public health in danger accountable,” the governor said. “The vast majority of bar owners continue to take this public health emergency seriously, but my message to the small number who openly flout the rules is simple:
“We will not tolerate you putting yourselves, your customers, your employees, your neighbors, and our reopening at risk.”
The governor said the liquor licenses were suspended after finding “egregious violations” of the state’s COVID-19-related mandates. The statewide total of liquor licenses suspended during the pandemic has reached 168.
Between Monday and Friday, the state’s multi-agency task force — led by state police and SLA — conducted 5,981 compliance checks, documenting violations at 35 establishments, a release from the governor office said. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.
“We are seeing better compliance across the state as a direct result of the hard work of the task force and the actions of conscientious business owners that are putting public health and safety first,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said, “but we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the task force will continue taking action against the small number of establishments who willfully violate the coronavirus-related regulations.”
