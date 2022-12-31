International meals will feed University Games athletes

PACES Kitchen Manager Nate R. Shene, pictured Friday, collaborated with co-workers to create more than 250 recipes for FISU World University Games participants staying in the athlete village at Knowles Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Months of preparation have gone into concocting a menu of 250 dishes from around the world that will be served to 500 hockey players, coaches and staff during the FISU World University Games.

SUNY Potsdam is hosting the players in an athlete village that has been set up in the Knowles Hall dormitory. All women’s hockey qualifier matches and a couple of men’s qualifiers will be played at Maxcy Hall.

International meals will feed University Games athletes

PACES Kitchen Manager Nate R. Shene, in the kitchen Friday, collaborated with co-workers to create more than 250 recipes for FISU World University Games participants staying in the athlete village on the SUNY Potsdam campus. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.