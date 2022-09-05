Presentation on corn adaptable to climate change to be held Sept. 10

CANTON — As part of Cooperative Extensions Local Foods Weekend, a presentation on breeding corn that can adapt to climate change will be held at littleGrasse Community Farm at on Sept. 10 with a tour to follow.
The presentation is by homesteader Dan Kelleher of Pierrepont who has been breeding corn and saving seed for over 30 years in northern New York.
The talk is offered as a “proof of concept” that An open pollinated high genetic diversity tillering grain corn can adapt itself to climate change impacts both within a season and across seasons in ways that are not found in hybrid corns today. A tillering corn has multiple stems, which opens up new possibilities for corn breeding in the future.
There’s multiple promising aspects of this corns behavior.
Firstly, these corns can recover from injury during a growing season by growing new tillers. They can also adapt to growing conditions within a growing season to produce multiple ears in seasons ranging from 90 to 150 days.
Additionally, growers can replant their own seed from these corns so they can adapt and improve from season to season because they have developed a “genetic memory” of the most adaptive traits needed under the actual field conditions in the areas it has been grown.
At this point in development, this corn is primarily intended for use by small scale farmers in limited trials. A limited quantity of corn will be available to the attendees who are interested in planting a trial plot. littleGrasse has a trial plot of this grain corn planted near the site of the talk.
