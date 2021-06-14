When I think of Father’s Day, coming Sunday, steak always comes to mind. For this easy dinner, the steak is cooked in a sweet and tangy balsamic glaze that coats it.
I like to save preparation time by using frozen chopped onions from the freezer case and sliced mushrooms from the produce department.
Watercress adds a little bite to the salad, and the croutons add a crunchy texture. Here’s a hint on storing watercress. Wash and dry the bunch of watercress, wrap a damp paper towel around the bottom of the stems and place in a plastic zip bag. It will keep for a week in the vegetable drawer of the refrigerator.
BALSAMIC-GLAZED STEAK
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/4 cup frozen chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced portobello mushrooms
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and mushrooms. Saute 3 minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside. Add the balsamic vinegar and cook until it is slightly reduced, about one minute. Add the steak and saute 4 minutes. Turn over and saute 4 minutes for a one-inch streak. A meat thermometer should read 135 for medium rare and 130 for rare. Return the onion and mushrooms to the skillet for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove steak from skillet, cut into two portions place on two dinner plates. Spoon onions and mushrooms on top.
Yield 2 servings.
TOMATO- WATERCRESS SALAD
2 large tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges
2 cups watercress leaves
1 cup whole wheat croutons
4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Core tomatoes, cut in half and cut each half into 6 wedges. Place in a bowl with the watercress. Add the dressing and toss well. Divide between two plates and sprinkle with croutons.
Yield 2 servings.
