Rachael Ray’s ending her longtime talk show after more than a decade, but food content will still be her meat and potatoes.
CBS announced March 3 that the “30 Minute Meals” star will conclude her self-titled talk show after its current 17th season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 4:32 pm
Rachael Ray’s ending her longtime talk show after more than a decade, but food content will still be her meat and potatoes.
CBS announced March 3 that the “30 Minute Meals” star will conclude her self-titled talk show after its current 17th season.
“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with ‘Rachael,’” she said in a press release. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”
Ray’s announcement came hours afterDeadline revealed Fridaythat the Food Network personality would launch Free Food Studios, a production company.
According toits website, Free Food Studios will focus on “original content in the food space.” In Friday’s announcement, Ray said her “passions have evolved” to a platform she says is “unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.”
Ray said she also intends to “develop new and upcoming epicurean talent.”
The cooking guru’s daytime show debuted on Sept. 18, 2006. In its 17 years on air, “Rachael Ray” earned more than 30 Daytime Emmy nominations, and won outstanding talk show three times.
CBS has not yet revealed when the final episode of Ray’s show will air, but the longtime television host gave her fans something to look forward to.
“We still have more new shows this year and more smiles yet to come,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday. The pic was of Ray embracing husband and singer John Cusimano.
Tribune Wire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.