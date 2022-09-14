Did you know Jefferson County has a food policy council? The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County was created out of an effort to address an unmet need. Never having such an entity, various sectors of the food system were disjointed and there was a lack of communication between players in the food system. For example, emergency food systems in Jefferson County were not in consistent communication with local food producers and some consumers had a limited understanding of how to access local food products — especially with available food resources such as SNAP. The Food Policy Council aims to build on past successes and lessons learned, as well as facilitate new relationships and understanding among various stakeholders in our food system.
The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County convened in September 2021 and met monthly, either in food sector work groups or as a full council. More than 50 individuals representing 40 organizations (including local producers and processors) in Jefferson County met to discuss and expand their knowledge on the strengths and opportunities of the Jefferson County food system. They were initially divided into seven food system sectors: Food Production, Food Processing, Economic Development, Food Procurement, Food Access, Workforce Development, and Governance and Policy, with an eighth sector, Food Waste, being formed later in the planning year. Discussions were recorded and made available to all Council members to enhance their knowledge of the needs of all food sectors.
During April of 2022, the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County held a community Town Hall to present project ideas brainstormed by the Council. The goal of this Town Hall was to present the ideas to the community, solicit feedback, and gather more ideas for solutions to strengthen the Jefferson County food system. This Town Hall was open to the entire Jefferson County community and was advertised through multiple media platforms.
From these discussions and findings, ideas were brainstormed and six potential projects ideas were created:
1. Expand a current mobile food pantry to cover additional townships in the county;
2. Expand local convenience store healthy food product offerings in stores located in low-income and low-supermarket access areas;
3. Increase the number of farmers markets accepting SNAP EBT;
4. Increase the amount of local food purchased by food pantries;
5. Incentivize and support entrepreneurs coming out of agricultural education programs; and
6. Expand existing composting programs.
Each of these projects ultimately supports the food system, either through improved food and nutrition security for low-income individuals, increased economic opportunity for local producers and processors, greater interest and success for those looking to enter a food system-related career, and expanded community knowledge of food waste best practices.
The Food Policy Council continues to look for interested members to join the group; define and refine goals; and look for partners and funding to assist with implementation of goals and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.