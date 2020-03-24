Rudy’s Lakeside Drive opens for take-out only

OSWEGO - Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In in Oswego, one of Central New York’s most popular summer destinations, will be opening Wednesday, March 25 for the season. Due to the safety and concerns for customers and staff food and beverage service will be take-out window service only. There will be a limited menu to ensure prompt service. Credit cards are now accepted.
For more information contact Jason Livesly at (315) 343-2671 or RudysLakeside@Yahoo.com
