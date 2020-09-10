WATERTOWN — Sboro’s Restaurant & Chop House on Coffeen Street, along with restaurants across the country, closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to open again later on. Unfortunately, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant Wednesday, the doors of Sboro’s will remain closed indefinitely.
The restaurant, owned by the Sboro family and established in 1992, was built on the original homestead of Marie Anzalone Sboro, who opened Art’s Jug, formerly known as Stone Jug, with her husband Attilio in 1933. According to the restaurant’s website, Sboro’s is considered the oldest family name in Watertown pizza, as rich in history as its pizza is in flavor.
“With the uncertainty that we are facing during these difficult times, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to remain closed,” the post read. “We hope you and your families will continue to dine with the Sboro family at Art’s Jug.”
Community members are encouraged to check in on Art’s Jug’s website, www.artsjug.com, to see updated information on the Art’s Jug dining room reopening as well as what Sboro’s favorites Art’s Jug will be serving.
The announcement of the closure has resulted in many comments and reactions on the post, with customers expressing their sadness, and also understanding, regarding the recent closure. The post mentioned that the Sboro family anticipates opening a new Sboro Family Restaurant at the location in the future.
