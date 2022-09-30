Sinner & Saint Chili Cook-off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at St. Stephens Church

PHOENIX - The Sixth Annual Sinner & Saint CHILI cook-off will be held from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at St. Stephens Church; 469 Main St., Phoenix.
Chili tasters are invited to pay $5 (only $2 for 12 and under) to taste 15 plus chilis. Once the tastings are complete, people are able to vote for their favorites in the following categories:
Glory to God = Best overall
Little Lamb’s choice = 12 and under favorite
The top prize in each category is $50. Second place prizes in the ‘Best-overall’ and ‘Hottest’ categories are $25. The ‘Little Lambs Choice’ only awards the first-place $50 prize. If people would like to enter their chili, contact Jody Frawley at 315-251-1819 or jfrawley@syrdio.org by Oct. 16. It’s just $10 to enter a chili.
Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will also be available; two tickets for $1, 12 tickets for $5 and 25 tickets for $10. Church parishioners and community members have donated many raffle baskets.
This event is a major fundraiser for Team Awesomeness; a seventh-eighth grade youth group for St. Stephens and Holy Trinity churches in Phoenix and Fulton. According to Frawley, this fundraiser usually takes in between $600 and $700 that helps fund three youth group trips.
The Team Awesomeness Youth Group, founded by Howie and Diana King of Phoenix, has been in existence for 10 years. “The purpose of the youth group,” said Frawley, “is to bring them closer to God in their relationship, teach them about their faith and how to deal with life by turning to God.”
Every summer a three-day retreat in Steubenville, Ohio at Steubenville College is available to the group’s teens. A trip to Niagara Falls is available for the seventh- and eighth-graders. And the opportunity to go along with the adults on the ‘March for Life’ in Washington, D.C. comes up each January. While there, from Thursday through Saturday, the youth group visits national museums and memorials.
“This particular event, the chili cook-off, is a great way to bring the whole community together to have people enter their chilis to see if they can win ‘Best-overall,’ ‘Hottest,’ or our ‘Little Lambs Choice,’ which is the kids’ choice (voted on by kids 12-years-old and younger),” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.