Sports clubs chicken barbecue event planned for June 11

OSWEGO COUNTY - The second annual educational and informational, awareness and safety event with chicken barbecue dinners and raffles, hosted by the Mexico Trail Riders Snowmobile Club and the Leather Stocking Club is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at the Leatherstocking Club, 4628 State Route 104 in New Haven. Learn about sports clubs in Oswego County. Chicken dinners will be available starting at 10 a.m. until gone with presale tickets available. Dinners are $12. Raffles will be available until 2 p.m. and include prizes donated by local businesses and volunteers. Bring the family, there’s a bounce house for the kids as well as other entertainment.
Multiple local clubs will have booths including: Oswego County Trappers, Beef Producers, National Wild Turkey Federation, McFee Ambulance, NYS Snowmobile Association, Oswego County ATV club and more. This is a free event. The Mexico Trail Riders will have their event trailer there and a groomer will be on display.
The Mexico Trail Riders Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible. To purchase chicken dinners tickets or donate to the raffles, contact Missy Krackehl at 315-593-5297 or Amber Masuicca at 315-806-0768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.