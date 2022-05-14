Springside at Seneca Hill to provide Salvation Army guest chef dinner

OSWEGO - Springside at Seneca Hill will provide the next Oswego County Salvation Army’s guest chef dinner on Tuesday, May 17, with dining room and takeout service from 4:30-6 p.m. or until food is gone. The dinner has been planned and will be cooked by Michael Cali, Springside’s former food service manager and executive chef. He is now director of Springside operations. Dinner will include chicken and biscuits, tossed salad, and assorted desserts and beverages provided by members of the advisory board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego.
Other dinners this year will be on June 21, by Vona’s Restaurant; Sept. 13, complete roast beef dinner provided by the Oswego Zonta Club; Oct. 4, provided by the Press Box; and Nov. 1, given by Canale’s Restaurant. All dinners are on Tuesdays with dine in or take out service from 4:30-6 p.m. or until the food is gone. The guest chef dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds to support the Army’s services for individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. The food is donated, so all receipts go to the work of the Army.
There is an increase in the dinner price this year, however, diners may purchase a sheet of six tickets at last year’s price. The tickets may be used in any combination at any of this year’s dinners. The sheets of tickets may be purchased at any dinner.
In March, the Corps provided 380 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 172 in Fulton. It supplied 60 Fulton households with groceries for 1,296 meals and 68 Oswego households with groceries for 1,512 meals. It also distributed over 650 loaves of bread and pastries. Eleven families obtained low-cost food from the Food Bank of Central New York through The Salvation Army in Oswego. The corps offers families its Pathway of Hope program that seeks to prepare the younger generation for breaking the cycle of poverty.
Springside at Seneca Hill is the unique and upscale retirement community of Oswego Health. It is for adults, age 55 and older, and features a warm and caring environment with services and support programs designed to serve the needs and preferences of independent seniors. Housing options include one- and two-bedroom apartments in a congregate building, and one-story duplex-style homes and single unit cottages, featuring two bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, garages and other amenities. Congregate living offers the fullest possibilities of independent living by providing private apartments along with publicly shared space for daily restaurant-style, as well as social, recreational, and educational activities. The duplex homes and cottages include maintenance-free services and access to the activities of the congregate building.
Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office at 73 W. Second St., Oswego.
