MASSENA — St. Lawrence County legislators are exploring the creation of a countywide food pantry.
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, told the Massena village and town boards that the plan is a work in progress, with one informational session under their belts.
She said many of the local food pantries currently purchase their items outside of St. Lawrence County.
“We wonder if perhaps we might be able to do our own county-wide buying, which would save us money. There is additional buying power as a county,” she said.
Ms. Curran said legislators have been discussing a countywide food pantry since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’re ready to move forward with the idea.
“We’re now at a point that everyone feels comfortable about getting together in groups and having these discussions, and it’s something that we’re exploring. So don’t be surprised if you start to hear about it. It is something that we’re trying to put together,” she said.
She said the program would be beneficial for county residents.
“We think it would be helpful and expand if we’re successful the amount of food that would be in our county to help people with the inflationary issues that they’re having with their food,” Ms. Curran said.
She said they’re compiling a list of food pantries in the county and asked town and village board members to provide any that they might not have.
“It’s a work in progress. I’ll provide you regular updates as we get someplace,” she said.
She also provided both boards with a quick update on sales tax.
“Sales tax is ahead of what we had budgeted for this year. We’re kind of waiting to see what this next month is going to be for us because that will reflect all of the fishing tournaments,” Ms. Curran said. “I know that with inflation, it doesn’t really buy what it used to buy last year or the year before, but the numbers are higher than we had budgeted.”
Another item of discussion during the village board’s meeting was the real property tax foreclosure auction.
The online auction conducted by Auctions International started on Sept. 10 and started to close at 10 a.m. Sept. 24. More than 85 parcels were up for auction across St. Lawrence County.
Ms. Curran said they’ve used the online auction system since 2019.
“In some ways it worked well. Fewer people bid,” she said.
Those who have properties on the auction block because of back taxes can still reclaim the property, but the amount of time to do so has changed.
“With the auction now, it used to be you could go up and pay your taxes the day of the auction. Now it’s three days prior,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Ms. Curran said some people who purchase property through the auction don’t necessarily do any work to the lots. She said someone might buy a property for $2,000 and then look at it after the auction and not like what they see.
“We have a number of properties in the county that are considered blighted,” she said. “They either walk away or rent it for a few years and three years later it’s back on the auction block for taxes.”
