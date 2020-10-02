OSWEGO — St. Mary’s Church Preservation Group is having a drive thru chicken barbecue fundraiser at the Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell St., Oswego, from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Dinners are $11 and include half of a chicken, salt potatoes and baked beans.
Pre-sale tickets are available at the St. Mary’s Rectory, Woodchuck Saloon, after mass on Sunday at St. Mary’s, and from Michelle at 315-806-1312.
Free deliveries on orders of five dinners.
Lottery boards and 50/50 raffle on site.
The proceeds will help support the St. Mary’s music program and other church expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.