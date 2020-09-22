PALERMO — The Palermo United Methodist Church will host its chicken and biscuit dinner. This dinner will be available drive through take out only and will be held from 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the church parking lots.
Dinner will include generous portions of chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad and vegetables.
Adult dinners are $8.50, children age 6 through 12 are $5.50, and children age 5 and under are free.
Follow signs and stay in a vehicle and the dinners will be delivered.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
