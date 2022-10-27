Take out Election Day dinner at United Baptist Church of Scriba to benefit “Blessings in a Backpack”
Greg Vote

OSWEGO - The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also the Election Day take out dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On Nov. 8 the church will feature their ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a tradition for both the church and the community. In addition, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert and a dinner roll.

Dinners will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $10 per dinner with a reduced price of $5 for all veterans. Only 150 take out dinners will be available this year. So, call or text Carla at 315-416-6116 to reserve a meal. Last year they sold out prior to the event. Follow parking lot attendants directions, stay in the vehicle and dinners will be delivered directly to the vehicle.

