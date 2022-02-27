Take out only - Sixth Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner

SCRIBA - On March 19 The United Baptist Church of Scriba will host the Sixth Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program, ARC of Oswego County, Oswego County Child Advocacy Center, Oswego County Opportunities and Oswego County Family Resource Center.
The church is located at 5111 State Route 104 East, right next to Dahl’s Diner. They will only be serving take out dinners.
People must call or text Carla at 315-416-6116 to reserve a spaghetti dinner as they are only going to sell a total of 180 dinners. The last dinner they had at the church sold out prior to the day of the event.
All meals are to be picked up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 19. Advance payment is not necessary. Money will be collected at the time of pick up. Prices are as follows: Veterans are $5, adults are $10.
Dinners will include: spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, a dinner roll and a homemade dessert.
The meatballs will be donated by: Daddy Ed’s, Scriba Meats, Bosco’s Meats, The Eis House, Canale’s, Paul’s Big M and Lakeside Restaurant. Pasta and sauce will be donated by Vona’s. The rolls will be donated by TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico.
There will be a meatball contest held just prior to the event to see which one of the meatball suppliers in Oswego County will take top honors.
Guest chef, Brian Taylor, will manage the kitchen during this event.
All of the proceeds from this event will go toward the five aforementioned non-profit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.