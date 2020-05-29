PALERMO — The Palermo United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner from 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Thursday, June 4. This dinner will be available drive through take out only in the church parking lot.
Dinner will include chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad, and vegetable.
Adult dinners are $8.50, children ages six through 12 are $5.50, and children age five and under are free.
Dinners can be ordered ahead by calling 315-598-4888. If people have reserved a dinner, pull into a parking spot in the lower lot and someone will bring it to the vehicle. All other drive through pickups will be in the upper parking lot.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
