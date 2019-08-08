Taste what Oswego County has to offer at the annual Harvest Dinner

MEXICO - Celebrate Oswego County agriculture and all the local food it provides at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at the 10th Annual Oswego County Harvest Dinner.
The dinner demonstrates the quality and diversity of agriculture in Oswego County by featuring locally grown and sourced food. The event is hosted by Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, with the support of local farmers and agriculture businesses, at The American Foundry in Oswego.
Guests will be served a six-course meal showcasing Oswego County harvest prepared by the chefs of The American Foundry. Following dinner, a guest speaker will entertain the crowd. There will also be raffle baskets featuring Oswego County businesses and producers.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person and must be purchased ahead of time. Prepaid reservations can be made by contacting Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 or emailing jwv33@cornell.edu. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information call 315-963-7286.
