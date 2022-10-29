OSWEGO - The annual Thanksgiving dinner at Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Rd., Oswego, will be Thursday, Nov. 24.
The dinner will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, bread dressing, corn, cabbage salad, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pie. Some food may be replaced due to availability of product.
They will once again deliver dinners on Thanksgiving Day starting at 10:30 a.m. until all are delivered. They will also serve meals at Monro Muffler parking lot.
People may order a dinner by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 Monday, Nov. 14 thru Tuesday, Nov. 22. If no answer leave an order and someone will call back and confirm order.
