MEXICO – Today there are many couples in this county, both working yet unable to feed their families. They make too much to get food stamps and too little to afford groceries. Their utility bill may soon equal their rent. If they work any distance from home, they are starting to pay as much to feed their car gas as to feed their children food. And if they need childcare, they almost might as well quit their jobs and watch their children themselves. They are today’s latest version of an economic class we’ve seen before, the working poor. And together with the unemployed or under-employed poor, they are starving.

The Mexico Food Pantry has been a veritable lifeline for this growing segment of our population. And now, it too is in trouble. Just ask its coordinator, Martha Sturtz. She’ll tell you in almost endless chapter and verse of the lives, but never the names, of the hundreds who come through the Food Pantry’s door, an ever-growing number in a time of ever-dwindling funds.

