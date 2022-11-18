MEXICO – Today there are many couples in this county, both working yet unable to feed their families. They make too much to get food stamps and too little to afford groceries. Their utility bill may soon equal their rent. If they work any distance from home, they are starting to pay as much to feed their car gas as to feed their children food. And if they need childcare, they almost might as well quit their jobs and watch their children themselves. They are today’s latest version of an economic class we’ve seen before, the working poor. And together with the unemployed or under-employed poor, they are starving.
The Mexico Food Pantry has been a veritable lifeline for this growing segment of our population. And now, it too is in trouble. Just ask its coordinator, Martha Sturtz. She’ll tell you in almost endless chapter and verse of the lives, but never the names, of the hundreds who come through the Food Pantry’s door, an ever-growing number in a time of ever-dwindling funds.
Having become an absolutely premiere food bank and exemplary model of what a food bank should be, through the endless hard work and real brilliance of Sturtz in somehow turning every dime into a dollar’s worth of food along with the tremendous dedication of a tireless corps of volunteers, the Mexico Food Pantry has attracted more and more people in need to it, and now, in times of more and more need, even more and more people, as many as 50% more, according to Sturtz, are flocking to the pantry for the food they need.
That food is not free to the pantry. And in the Catch-22 of the times, as the need has grown by 50%, the donations that are the mother’s milk of the pantry are down 50% as even those with money to spare, even those who give every month, have hunkered down as prices of everything rise and concerns for their economic futures have become a reality.
I first interviewed Martha Sturtz at the Mexico Food Pantry over a year ago as the pantry was just moving into its new location at 5863 Scenic Ave. in Mexico. The shelves, refrigerators, and freezers were totally stocked full. Today many are empty. And more and more people are coming.
The Mexico Food Pantry needs your help. The food they buy is given away free to all who need it in the Mexico School District and often out of great kindness, to those outside it. But finances have become so dire, the food pantry may not be able to go on. As Martha Sturtz says in a letter to potential donors:
“No one should have to go without a meal, and here at the food pantry we never turn away someone in need.
“Increased need and rising prices have put a strain on our pantry. We don’t want to turn anyone away, especially people who are already struggling and have mustered the courage to ask for help. Put yourself in their shoes and think back to a time you may have needed to ask for help. It’s not an easy thing to do.
“It pains me to share that without your help we will be forced to turn our neighbors in need away. Please consider donating whatever you can to keep our pantry shelves stocked. While a gift of any amount is appreciated, please keep in mind that a gift of $64 will provide a family of four with enough meals for a week. Together we can continue to help families who are experiencing food insecurity in our community.”
Checks should be made out to the Mexico Food Pantry and sent to them at 5863 Scenic Ave., Mexico, N.Y. 13114. Their phone number is 315-963-2235, or call Sturtz at 315-963-3117. Leave a message if she is unable to answer.
