POTSDAM — The 1844 House, Potsdam’s celebrated American bistro restaurant at 6885 Route 11, has new owners who seek to preserve the cherished institution which came close to closing last year.
Terry, Ryan, and Graham Niles of Niles Asset Management in Canton are equal managing members of the corporation Niles & Sons Real Property Holdings, which now owns 1844 House.
It’s a family-owned venture, with Terry being the father of Ryan and Graham.
“We are asset managers at Niles Asset Management,” said Terry. “Last summer, we created Niles & Sons to buy properties primarily for rental units, but then this came along.”
Previous owners Brian A. and Jenny D. Walker revived 1844 House — which was the restaurant French’s 1844 House between 1986 and 2001 — in 2006, and transitioned out of management in 2020, hoping to find a new buyer. It didn’t seem like one would arrive, so the restaurant prepared to close last October.
“We knew it had been on the market for some time, and we knew it would be closing, so we felt saddened by that,” said Terry, whose family had come to 1844 House for years and, perhaps like many locals, dreaded the thought of its extinction.
“We felt strongly about making an offer because we think this brand has been built successfully by Jenny and Brian, and that it’s in an ideal location for what it offers. There’s a niche here, and we wanted to continue developing that.”
They also saw it as an opportunity to save a beloved destination amidst the wrecking-ball COVID-19 unleashed on local businesses.
“There’s too many restaurants closing,” Ryan said, “and we wanted this one to stay in the community.”
The Niles family views this purchase as more of an investment in the community rather than a money-making opportunity.
“If we saw this as solely a chance to make money,” Terry said with a characteristic tinge of humor, “then we’d be sorely disappointed.”
“It was never about the money,” Ryan added. “We just wanted to make sure this place kept running, and we are giving it the resources to do just that.”
Given the family’s background in finance and banking rather than the culinary world, they said they needed strong management before they could even think about buying the place. That’s where Teri Hamilton comes in.
“I have been a native of this business for several years, and I worked with Brian and Jenny for seven years starting out as a hostess, then a server, and working my way up,” Ms. Hamilton said.
The family knew her experience and acumen was invaluable to the success of the restaurant, so they made her general manager. As a result, the restaurant has run smoothly.
“Since we’ve taken over,” Terry said, “the appreciation we’ve received from the community has been incredible, and it makes us feel better about what we’re doing.”
Although they were cautious of purchasing a restaurant during the pandemic, they saw opportunity arising from the light at the end of the tunnel.
“We feel that we’re at least on the other side of COVID, and in terms of present value, we thought there’d be some discounting because of that, like buying stocks before the market goes up,” Terry said.
“We knew we’d be facing great challenges because of the pandemic, but the fact that it was going to close was unacceptable to us and we think to the community.”
They also realized that, as the pandemic waned, there would be a boomerang effect of people yearning to go out again.
“There’s a pent-up demand to just get out,” Terry said. “People want to spend money and get back to normality.”
Business, they said, is already booming.
“We’ve had sub-zero weekends and people are still coming out,” Terry said.
“Remember, we’ve had a cold winter, and January is notoriously a slow month, but despite that we’ve been doing very very well, and feedback has been great. As we get closer to Valentine’s Day and March, we expect things to pick up even more.”
Because 1844 House already has such an established and beloved brand, the Niles family isn’t interested in making needless changes.
“So far we’ve tried to keep everything the same, that was the goal,” Terry said.
“Obviously the previous owners had success with this place, and if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
He said the family is adamant about maintaining the same philosophy of high-quality food and service in an intimate setting.
“We want the soul of the 1844 House to remain the same, so we’re not going to push a lot of change,” Ryan said.
“Over time,” he said, “the goal is to just keep investing in this place so that we can preserve it for our children and grandchildren.”
1844 House is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
