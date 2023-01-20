This hearty, stick-to-your-ribs pasta sauce is among my eldest son Dan’s favorite dishes to make when he’s stuck all day indoors, and double-tasked with feeding a hungry crowd. Simmered for hours on the stovetop, it’s both rich and filling, with three different kinds of meat — pork shoulder, Italian sausage and meatballs — adding a luxurious succulence and texture. Hot cherry pepper hoagie spread (we prefer Cento) lends a spicy undertone that helps cut through the intense richness.

We enjoyed it over homemade gnocchi and then again the next day for lunch over spaghetti, but any long noodle or tubular pasta will work. You can refrigerate any leftovers for up to a week or stick it in the fridge for a future Sunday supper for up to two months.

Tribune Wire

