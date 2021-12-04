United Way of Greater Oswego County awards Stone Soup Golden Ladle to Skip’s Fish Fry

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County recently presented the “Golden Ladle” award to Skip’s Fish Fry for their clam chowder submission as the 2021 Stone Soup Champion.
The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together people, food pantries, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County. Over the years, it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive to benefit local agencies fighting food insecurity. All funds and nonperishable food donations collected at the event on Nov. 10 were divided between three local food pantries. Each attendee was able to vote on their favorite soup of the day, provided by several local restaurants.
“We came up with the ‘Golden Ladle’ award a few years ago to recognize the local restaurants who donate soup for the event,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, United Way Resource Development Director. “Every attendee gets one ticket so they can vote for their favorite soup. It’s just a nice way to add a little fun to the event and offer something back to the restaurants.”
Soup donations at the event were provided by Canale’s Restaurant, Oswego Country Club, The Press Box, Vona’s Restaurant and Skip’s Fish Fry. Other menu items and non-perishable food were provided by C’s Market, Bosco’s, G&C Foods, Dunkin’ Riverview, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale and Giovanni Foods. Additionally, the Oswego Lions Club sponsored a $500 donation and Christ the Good Shepherd Church donated the use of Priory Hall.
“The amount of community support for this event has been incredible,” said Davis Pitsley. “After not holding the event last fall because of COVID-19, we are so thankful that local businesses and volunteers stepped up and came back to help make this luncheon a success.”
Skip’s Fish Fry is open and offers take out and dine-in Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with weekly specials. Catering is available and look for Skip’s Fish Fry “Mobile Haddock Shack” at local events and select venues. For more information about Skip’s Fish Fry, visit them in person at 42 W. Second St., Oswego NY or on Facebook (Skip’sFishFry), on their website (SkipsFishFry.com), or call 315-216-4781.
For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.