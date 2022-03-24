FULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County volunteers are getting ready for their first chicken barbecue fundraiser of the year, set for Thursday, March 31 at Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell St. in Oswego from noon-3 p.m. (or until sold out).
“We are eager to serve lots of friends and supporters at one of our most successful and delicious events, the chicken barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “We’re really pleased that so many people are supporting the BBQ so that we can help others, and all the money stays locally”
The $12 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Pre-orders are being accepted and volunteers will provide delivery (for locations that order five dinners or more) in surrounding areas. Volunteers will also walk orders out to vehicles once ordered. All pre-orders must be reserved by Friday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Call 315-806-3430 or email rdd@oswegounitedway.org to pre-order. To order online visit the United Way website at www.oswegounitedway.org and click the secure link.
